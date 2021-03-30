Advertisement

KYTC: Road work on Cane Creek Bridge closed KY 599 in Powell County

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the bridge over Cane Creek on 599 in Powell County.

KYTC’s yearly inspection revealed deterioration in the structure of the bridge.

The one-lane bridge is located at mile point 0.9 at the intersection of KY615 near Bowen.

The bridge was built in 1950 with a three-ton-weight limit. Right now, the bridge is considered structurally deficient.

Nearly 150 vehicles use part of KY 599 connecting to KY 613 and KY 615 north of the Mountain Parkway.

Drivers can use KY 11/KY 15, KY 1184, and KY 615 through Rosslyn as a detour route. Barricades will be in place to block traffic on the closed bridge.

It is unclear how long the bridge will be closed.

