Kentucky bill curbs Gov. Beshear’s choice to fill Senate vacancy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Sen. Mitch McConnell has secured a victory from his home state legislature over how Kentucky would temporarily fill a U.S. Senate seat in event of a vacancy.

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky on Monday stripped the Democratic governor of his independent power to temporarily fill such a vacancy.

The measure is backed by McConnell, the U.S. Senate GOP leader. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has called the measure unconstitutional, signaling a potential court fight.

The bill would limit a governor to choose from a three-name list provided by leaders from the same party as the senator who held the seat. That would currently designate Republicans to submit names.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.