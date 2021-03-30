Advertisement

Kentucky bill curbs Gov. Beshear’s choice to fill Senate vacancy

Kentucky Capitol
Kentucky Capitol(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Sen. Mitch McConnell has secured a victory from his home state legislature over how Kentucky would temporarily fill a U.S. Senate seat in event of a vacancy.

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky on Monday stripped the Democratic governor of his independent power to temporarily fill such a vacancy.

The measure is backed by McConnell, the U.S. Senate GOP leader. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has called the measure unconstitutional, signaling a potential court fight.

The bill would limit a governor to choose from a three-name list provided by leaders from the same party as the senator who held the seat. That would currently designate Republicans to submit names.

