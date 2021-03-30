‘It’s a step towards recovery’: Samaritan’s Purse volunteers cleaning up flood damage in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Samaritan’s Purse deployed to Breathitt County March 12, after seeing the need in the area.

“We’ve had over 100 individual volunteers some have come and gone already but right know we have about 20 volunteers working on two different teams on two different houses today,” said Bruce Poss, the director for North American Ministries at Samaritan’s Purse.

Floodwaters left hundreds of homes damaged across the county. So far, volunteers have mudded out 46 homes and they plan to do about 30 more.

“The mud out process is really that first step in recovery to tear out what’s been damaged what’s been molded and to keep it from molding anymore,” said Poss.

Their first step is to assess a home to determine the supplies they need as well as the number of volunteers. Then, they begin pulling out belongings before taking out drywall, flooring, insolation and anything damaged.

“We’ve had people by the time we leave just literally in tears just the work can be overwhelming and people sometimes are just on gridlock not knowing which way to go or what to do,” said Rick Bernard, a volunteer from Michigan.

Volunteers spray the walls and floors with a moldicide to keep mold from growing any further.

“We’ve seen homes that are flooded anywhere from a few inches in the home to 18 to 20 inches,” said Poss.

Bernard, who joined Samaritan’s Purse last year, says flood damage is the worst to clean up, as much of the damage is unseen and the work is tearing apart the homes.

“It hurts me to have to do this because we’re going in, pulling out people’s personal items and tearing apart their home basically but if it were left undone they would just have mold growing for a long time and it could be really harmful,” said Bernard.

Poss, who has worked in disaster relief since 1993, agrees.

“It’s very difficult especially when the homeowners they don’t have the means to put back immediately,” he said.

All the work Samaritan’s Purse does is free to the homeowners.

“This is just a wonderful way to help people who are in need and just be able to share the love of Christ with them,” said Bernard.

Volunteers have come from all over the country to help in Breathitt County, as well as local volunteers.

If you want to volunteer, you can show up at Providence Pentecostal Church in Jackson at 7:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

They plan to stay in the county through April 7.

To learn more about Samaritan’s Purse and how to volunteer, click here.

