Ilovebooksorg launches first event to bring awareness to illiteracy in Kentucky

Ilovebooksorg launched first event at the Read Spotted Newt in Hazard, KY(Claudette Enriquez)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Founder of Ilovebooksorg and Hazard native, Jonathan Beatty, launched his first event in Hazard Tuesday afternoon. His business helps bring awareness to a problem the state of Kentucky knows all too well: illiteracy.

The event took place at the Read Spotted Newt from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. with a DJ outside to help get the city hyped.

In celebration of Women’s History month, the company helped book worm readers, enthusiasts, or those seeking to begin their reading adventures with a free women authored book.

