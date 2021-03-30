Housing Development Alliance breaks ground on first home in the Allais Redevelopment Project

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the footers were poured for the first home in the Allais Redevelopment Project.

What once started as a dilapidated shopping center is now getting new life in the City of Hazard.

Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance, says that it has been in the works for a long time.

“After several long years of doing the paperwork and the infrastructure work we’ve actually started construction. As of yesterday we poured the footers and a contractor today is getting the inside dug out and ready to go and we will start laying the block in a few days,” said McReynolds. “Most of them will probably be three and four-bedroom. We have five or six different designs and so we are trying to keep what we wanted to look like an old neighborhood as opposed to a track development.”

In nearly 18 months the land will be home to nearly 15 new houses.

Derrick Hall, Hazard City Manager, says this is a project that brings energy to community members.

“By getting rid of the old shopping center and getting these new homes in here we are bringing a lot of excitement to this community and a lot of new life into this community bringing this community back up to where it used to be,” said Hall.

McReynolds says it is already impacting people’s lives in the community.

" I told somebody that we are finally getting to do the fun part. It’s exciting to see them going up in a few weeks we will be putting the wood to this house,” said McReynolds. “One of the gentlemen who is going to live here is legally blind and it’s hard for him to get around so he’s excited to be close to town and a lot easier to get places. So there’s just a lot of advantages.”

If you are interested in a home in the new neighborhood and wondering what the qualifications are you can contact the Housing Development Alliance at 606-436-0497.

