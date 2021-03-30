Governor Beshear announces less than 800 cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announces less than 800 cases and a positivity rate of 2.90%.

“We are on a positive trajectory – we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline – but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available them.”

There were 13 new deaths Tuesday and 10 new audit deaths. This brings the death toll to 6,065.

There were a total of 751 new cases. 426,073 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far.

There are 378 Kentuckians in the hospital, and 91 in the ICU.

49,627 have recovered from COVID-109 and 4,915,625 tests have been administered.

As of Tuesday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

