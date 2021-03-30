Former UVA Wise student-athlete killed in Virginia Beach police shooting

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Officials with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise say one of their former student-athletes was killed in a police shooting in Virginia Beach.

In a tweet, the UVA Wise Multicultural Center said: “We are sadden to hear of the passing of former UVA Wise student athlete Donovon Lynch, 25, from Virginia Beach. Don was an intelligent, kind, and passionate human being who always made anyone around him smile.”

pic.twitter.com/zRUxH1255f — UVa-Wise Multicultural Center (@uvawisemcc) March 28, 2021

Lynch was an offensive lineman for the UVA Wise football team in 2017 and 2018.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports Lynch was shot and killed by a police officer Friday night at a Virginia Beach oceanfront resort area.

The shooting remains under investigation.