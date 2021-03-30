Advertisement

Flooded roads in Claiborne Co. trap 50 people in their homes

More than 50 Claiborne County residents are trapped in their homes following the weekend weather.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -More than 50 residents are trapped in their homes after almost 30 roads across Claiborne County were flooded this weekend.

Claiborne County crews say they have been working from dawn to dusk rescuing those trapped.

It’s not only roads that are flooded in the county, but newly formed ponds littering the community.

“Oh my goodness. We’ve seen flood water before, but never seen it to the likes of this. I don’t know it was just, it looked like a huge lake coming down through there,” said Shirley Earls, Tazewell resident.

Shirley and her husband have lived in Tazewell for three decades and own a cattle farm they lease out. The couple says they’ve never seen the creek so high from the rain.

“A lot of water. It builds up behind us. It builds up kind of in the low-lying fields, but other than that it’s a lot of runoff,” said Shirley.

Another Claiborne County resident, Eugene Halford’s family has a 200 acre cattle farm and now muddy ponds too.

“It won’t take long you’d be surprised. Like I said with the hills the water runs off. It’ll build up down the road a little bit but typically around here it’ll drain pretty quickly,” said Halford.

Residents are eager to see the water drain before more rain comes to town.

Crews say they are hoping residents will be able to get out of their homes by the end of the week.

