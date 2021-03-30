Flash Flood Watch in effect due to heavy rain arriving overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will arrive overnight bringing us pockets of heavy rain and a big cool down by the end of the week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will see those clouds increase along with those showers. Most of the rain arrives overnight into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 MPH at times overnight.

Those lower 60s in the morning will be our high for the day. Temperatures will drop quickly as that cold front pushes through the mountains tomorrow. We’ll start the day off with those soggy conditions with more scattered showers moving in by the afternoon. Overall we are looking at about 1-2″+ of rain. This isn’t a lot of rain, but for those areas that saw a lot of rain this past weekend, we could see some localized flooding issues. If you live in a flood-prone area stay alert and keep the WYMT Weather App with you for the latest.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s Wednesday night. With some moisture sticking around, the mountains could see that rain transition into snow. I’m not sure if we will see a lot of accumulation due to the grounds being so warm.

Thursday and Friday

There is a Freeze Warning out starting at 3 a.m. on Thursday and lasting until 10 a.m.

Freeze Warning 3/20/21 (WYMT Weather)

Highs will only get into the upper 30s to lower 40s on Thursday. We could see some light snow showers and flurries especially for those higher elevations throughout the morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s.

We’ll see those mostly sunny skies Friday with highs getting into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s. We have a Freeze Watch in place starting at 11 p.m. Thursday and lasting until 11 a.m. Friday.

Freeze Watch 3/20/21 (WYMT Weather)

Extended Forecast

Sunshine continues for your Easter weekend! Highs will finally get back into the lower 60s with overnight lows dropping into the 40s for both your Saturday and Sunday.

For your Easter Sunday, temperatures look to warm up into the mid to upper 60s.

That sunshine continues into the new work week!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.