Eastern Kentucky pizza chain partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation for April donations

By Cory Sanning
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Normally a placed that people go to grab lunch, Sauced, will become a tool to help children in need during the month of April.

“I have personally had friends that were impacted with childhood cancer so this is a cause that is near and dear to our hearts,” owner Gina Wilson said.

The chain announced that it will partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, giving customers at either the Pineville or London location a chance to donate by simply using social media.

“It’s easy, it’s free to you and it’s just something we want to do to get involved and say thank you to them for all that they do,” Wilson said.

With each Facebook check-in, Google review, or Instagram hashtag, the company will make a donation throughout the month. Wilson said that this plan has been in place for quite some time.

“The conversation began in September but we really hit it going about a month or two ago to get it really formed and shaped,” Wilson said.

They plan to kick the campaign off on Thursday with a special guest in attendance at the London location.

“She is actually going to join us on Thursday at 10 a.m. and she is going to come help us launch this campaign,” Wilson said. “And she’s also going to make a pizza of her own in her own style, anything that she wants because Julie is stronger than all of us put together.”

Which also allows those who visit to take their minds off of the pandemic.

“For us to be able to give back and do something for somebody else is just truly, it’s such a blessing for us to be able to focus on something besides COVID this time and bring us all something to smile about and give us a way that we can help others,” Wilson said.

City of Middlesboro continuing flood cleanup 11 p.m.
Senator Mitch McConnell visits Hazard to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts and...
Sauced partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation - 6 p.m.
Down to the wire: Last day of 2021 Kentucky General Assembly 6 p.m.
