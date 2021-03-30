Kentucky lawmakers pass partial-ban on no-knock warrants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are down to the final hours of this year’s legislative session after moving quickly to override vetoes Monday.

One of the most passionate bills both the House and Senate passed was Senate Bill 4. This is a revised bill to ban no-knock warrants.

Some said the bill wasn’t strong enough, it wasn’t Breonna’s Law to ban all no-knock warrants. However, both sides of the aisle in the House gave Senate Bill 4 a thumbs up and it passed 92-5.

The bill requires a three-person sign off before any no-knock warrant is issued, such as an officer’s supervisor, prosecutor, and a judge. It also requires either a body camera to be worn or some kind of audio recording device worn by officers in smaller counties. A handful of amendments were added Tuesday afternoon such as an EMT has to be in the vicinity, officers must wear clothing with clear marking that identifies them as police. If protocols aren’t followed, any evidence collected would not be admissible in court.

Some lawmakers were passionate about what they had to say.

“It doesn’t specify it there’ there covert audio recording devices, to large tape recorders that evidence can be stored on,” said Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville.

Moments before the Kentucky House voted to pass the no-knock warrant bill, Representative Pamela Stevenson, who is from Louisville, gave an emotional testimony of her experience with racial bias.

“Don’t you dare ever propose to know what it’s like to be to be less than, what it’s like to be in a country that disowns you, what it’s like to be lynched, what it’s like to be raped, what it’s like to be nothing,” said Stevenson.

Representative Chris Fugate from Hazard, a former trooper, says banning or limiting no-knock warrants is not the answer to fixing society, but putting more into God and Christianity.

“You know what unsafe policing is, not letting police do their jobs,” said Representative Chris Fugate. “Holding police accountable? Yes absolutely. But holding people that are drug traffickers and lawbreakers accountable? That is absolutely what we have got to do.

Both Stevenson and Fugate voted yes to pass the bill. The bill and amendments were quickly heard on the Senate floor and passed with a unanimous vote.

Another bill that lawmakers passed was one to help some businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

The House passed Senate Bill 5 by 70 to 27. It is designed to provide liability protection to some businesses during a state of emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate Tuesday morning passed House Bill 382, but it must go back to the House because included is language to fund full-day kindergarten, increase broadband service and to pay off unemployment insurance debts. It uses $750 million in money from the American Rescue Plan

Lawmakers could be called back into a special session later this year to determine how to spend more money from the latest rescue plan passed by congress.

