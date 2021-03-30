U.S. 23 back open after crash in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. 23 in Floyd County was following a crash Tuesday around 5:30 p.m

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the crash was near the old Holiday Inn.

The City of Prestonsburg said in a post on Facebook that the crash involved two cars and multiple were injured.

At one point, a helicopter was on the roadway we assume to fly someone to the hospital.

