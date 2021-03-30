Advertisement

U.S. 23 back open after crash in Floyd County

You can see in this picture a helicopter landed on the road following a crash on U.S. 23.
You can see in this picture a helicopter landed on the road following a crash on U.S. 23.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. 23 in Floyd County was following a crash Tuesday around 5:30 p.m

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the crash was near the old Holiday Inn.

The City of Prestonsburg said in a post on Facebook that the crash involved two cars and multiple were injured.

At one point, a helicopter was on the roadway we assume to fly someone to the hospital.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Ownership says donations can be made through social media interactions.
