Convicted felon runs from deputies, arrested after chase
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A convicted felon with a car full of drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and a gun is in custody, deputies say, after leading them on a chase in Wayne County in his car and as he took off running in the woods.
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputies say Christoper Mills almost hit a Ceredo Police vehicle during the chase Monday.
Deputies caught him in the woods in the Hubbard Branch Area.
Sheriff Rick Thompson said in a news release that distribution quantities of crystal methamphetamine and heroin were found along with marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Gabapentin, digital scales, packaging materials, and nearly $11,000 cash.
Mills’ arrest comes at a time when he was already on probation.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.