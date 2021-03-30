Advertisement

Convicted felon runs from deputies, arrested after chase

Wayne County Deputies say Christopher Mills almost hit a Ceredo Police vehicle during the chase...
Wayne County Deputies say Christopher Mills almost hit a Ceredo Police vehicle during the chase Monday. He is now facing drug charges.(Wayne Co. Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A convicted felon with a car full of drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and a gun is in custody, deputies say, after leading them on a chase in Wayne County in his car and as he took off running in the woods.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputies say Christoper Mills almost hit a Ceredo Police vehicle during the chase Monday.

Deputies caught him in the woods in the Hubbard Branch Area.

Sheriff Rick Thompson said in a news release that distribution quantities of crystal methamphetamine and heroin were found along with marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Gabapentin, digital scales, packaging materials, and nearly $11,000 cash.

Deputies in Wayne Co. say these are the items taken from the car of Christopher Mills when he...
Deputies in Wayne Co. say these are the items taken from the car of Christopher Mills when he was arrested Monday.(Wayne Co. Sheriff's Department)

Mills’ arrest comes at a time when he was already on probation.

