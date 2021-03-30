Buy a teddy bear from KSP, help a child coping with trauma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anyone can help the Kentucky State Police give comfort to kids who are experiencing trauma.

The Trooper Teddy Bears are now on sale at a discounted rate of $14.99.

KSP gives the teddy bears to kids who they meet on calls.

Many are victims of crashes or sexual abuse or are fighting terminal illnesses.

Click here to buy a teddy bear.

