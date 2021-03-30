Knott Central, Letcher Central Move on to set up Girls’ 14th Region Championship Trilogy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott Central Lady Patriots used a 60-point second half to reach the Girls’ 14th Region Title Game as they defeated the Owsley County Lady Owls, 91-79.

The Lady Patriots will play in their fifth consecutive 14th Region Championship. Jeff Honeycutt’s squad is 3-1 in the 14th Region Final in the last four seasons.

Knott Central (19-7) was paced by Keara Mullins with 29 points.

Owsley County finishes their season with a 20-4 record.

The Lady Owls were led by Lexie Lynch with 43 points.

In the nightcap, the Letcher Central Lady Cougars (16-13) outlasted the Powell County Lady Pirates, 64-55.

The Lady Cougars were led by Kaylee with 16 points. Brooke Bates recorded a double-double with 14 and 12 rebounds.

Powell County’s (12-10) Macey Howell also produced a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Letcher Central is making their third straight 14th Region Final appearance. Keith Baker’s team is 1-1 in their previous two 14th Region Championship games.

The Lady Patriots and Lady Cougars will meet for the third straight time in the 14th Region Final.

Knott Central won the 2019 title against Letcher Central, 54-49 but the Lady Cougars avenged that loss with a 45-40 victory last season.

As for this season, Knott Central holds a 2-1 record against Letcher Central. The Lady Patriots defeated the Lady Cougars, 66-45 back on January 30th and again in the 53rd District Title Game, 48-44.

Letcher Central’s lone victory against Knott Central came back on January 15th, prevailing by a final score of 55-53.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.