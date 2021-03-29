Advertisement

W.Va. House passes income tax bill

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bill that aims to reduce the state’s personal income tax rates passed the West Virginia House Monday morning.

The bill received 77 yeas and 23 nays.

House Bill 3300 would cut the state’s income tax over time and uses revenue growth to offset the budget difference.

The plan would not increase the sales tax or create any new taxes, as the Governor’s original plan would, but it is expected to take more than a decade to completely eliminate the income tax, according to the bill’s fiscal note.

Hearing shows support, concerns for income tax proposal

Gov. Jim Justice has been holding virtual town halls and recently held a meeting with West Virginia business leaders on the plan to repeal the state income tax.

Gov. Justice says plan to eliminate personal income tax is about driving opportunity, jobs

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Highway 421 partially closed due to flooding in Southwest Virginia
WYMT Flood
PHOTOS: flooding hits the mountain Sunday morning
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Power being restored across the mountains following weekend flooding
Radar estimated observed 24-hour rainfall totals ending Sunday, March 28 at 8:17 a.m. Some...
Overnight rain brings flooding to the mountains, Severe Weather Alert Day continues
car crash
One dead after crash in Pike County

Latest News

I-75 bridges undergoing roadwork Tuesday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear holds Monday COVID-19 news conference
The City of Beattyville experienced severe flooding following heavy rain Sunday night into...
Proceeds of April 3rd concert in Beattyville to help flood victims
The Stables at Creekside Glen clean up
“Community is so vital right now”: Clean-up efforts begin at the Stables at Creekside Glen following flooding
Gavel
Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law