Warming up before a cold front arrives Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will see warmer temperatures tomorrow before a cold front arrives overnight.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Winds will shift from the southwest Tuesday bringing warmer air into the mountains. Winds could gust up to 20 MPH at times. Highs will be in the lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s. We’ll start out your Tuesday with plenty of sunshine but clouds increase as we head throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Showers arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday

Scattered showers return by Wednesday morning. We will see those cloudy skies and soggy conditions throughout the day. We are only expecting about 1-2″ of rain, but for areas that saw a lot of rain over the weekend, this could create some localized flooding issues. The sunshine today has helped clean up a lot of that rain though. Highs will be in the upper 50s early with temperatures crashing throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Most of the rain should be out of here by Thursday morning. There could be some lingering moisture and with temperatures near or below freezing, some of us could see some snowflakes early Thursday morning! It’ll be mainly those higher elevations. This shouldn’t amount to anything. Highs on Thursday will only get into the lower 40s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-20s. A lot of us will wake up to frost by Friday morning.

Extended Forecast

We will see a hard freeze by Friday morning. You’ll want to protect those sensitive plants if you have already planted them for the season. Highs on Friday will get into the upper 40s to lower 50s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s.

High pressure will set up over our region bringing us lots of sunshine! Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. For your Easter Sunday, highs will get into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

That sunshine continues Monday with high getting back near 70!

