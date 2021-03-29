‘The urgency has lessened’: Officials in Harlan County relieved as floodwaters lower

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After floodwaters made many roads in the Harlan County area undrivable on Sunday, officials were blindsided by how quickly water levels rose.

“We kind of anticipated bad storms, we weren’t anticipating the flooding,” Harlan County Emergency Management Director David McGill said.

Like McGill, many people were caught off guard by the nasty weather.

“That’s why you have to monitor your weather radios, any of your apps that you might use, any of those type of things,” McGill said.

Roadways ended up getting so bad that rescue crews were forced to take action.

“We had two water rescues yesterday,” McGill said. “One was up at Highway 72 and the other one was right here in the city of Harlan.”

Whitney Chadwick was among those affected and she said that all she could do was helplessly watch as the floods took over her driveway and yard.

“My husband was actually able to get both cars out of the yard but it took a while with all that water in the yard,” Chadwick said. “It’s really encouraging to see how your community comes together in stuff like that.”

Emergency officials continue to encourage the community to stay ahead of weather conditions.

“Always have some type of plan for flooding and then also have a way to be notified in the event of those flooding situations,” McGill said.

