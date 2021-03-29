Advertisement

Term limit amendment passes State Senate

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate has passed a constitutional amendment that would create term limits for constitutional officers.

The amendment, Senate Joint Resolution 11, says that the officers that would be term limited would include the offices of secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture, and attorney general.

According to the amendment, any one of those officers would be ineligible to run for more than three consecutive terms beginning in 2024.

The amendment is now headed to the House of Delegates for a vote. If the House passes the resolution, the amendment will be on all West Virginia ballots in 2022.

A similar resolution, Senate Joint Resolution 10, which would apply term limits to members of the legislature, has been scheduled for a first reading on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Highway 421 partially closed due to flooding in Southwest Virginia
WYMT Flood
PHOTOS: flooding hits the mountain Sunday morning
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Power being restored across the mountains following weekend flooding
Radar estimated observed 24-hour rainfall totals ending Sunday, March 28 at 8:17 a.m. Some...
Overnight rain brings flooding to the mountains, Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Officials blocked off Downtown Hazard on Sunday as floodwater continued to rise along the North...
Police: Downtown Hazard to close as floodwaters continue to rise

Latest News

Va. Gov. Northam signs bills to address food insecurity, broadband access
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
More than 3.5 million vaccines administered across Virginia | 14.7% of state fully vaccinated
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunny skies, drier weather on the way for the first part of the week
Pro-reform gun owner says he wants to see more background checks and restrictions
Pro-reform gun owner says he wants to see more background checks and restrictions
Parents have mixed opinions on getting their teens vaccinated
Parents have mixed opinions on getting their teens vaccinated