Term limit amendment passes State Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate has passed a constitutional amendment that would create term limits for constitutional officers.

The amendment, Senate Joint Resolution 11, says that the officers that would be term limited would include the offices of secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture, and attorney general.

According to the amendment, any one of those officers would be ineligible to run for more than three consecutive terms beginning in 2024.

The amendment is now headed to the House of Delegates for a vote. If the House passes the resolution, the amendment will be on all West Virginia ballots in 2022.

A similar resolution, Senate Joint Resolution 10, which would apply term limits to members of the legislature, has been scheduled for a first reading on Monday.

