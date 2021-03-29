Sunny skies, drier weather on the way for the first part of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a long, soggy weekend that left many locations in the mountains cleaning up from flooding for the second time this month, high pressure gives us a much-needed break for a couple of days.

Today and Tonight

I know I will speak for a lot of people when I say I have never been so glad to see a dry forecast, at least for now. Monday should be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and blue skies. It will start a bit chilly with temperatures in the 30s in most locations, but we should warm up to around 60 this afternoon.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday will be a half and half day, but not in a bad way, at least during the daylight hours. We will start with sunny skies and add a few more clouds the deeper into the day we get. It will be a gorgeous day though, with highs soaring into the low 70s.

Unfortunately, rain chances will return to the area Tuesday night and Wednesday as a new cold front swings into the region. We are not expecting nearly as much rain as we had this weekend, but I know those are fighting words for people who will still be cleaning up from our latest round of mess. I wish I had better news.

Our daytime high Wednesday will be in the upper 50s at midnight and drop throughout the day for the last day of March. March will try to give us one last piece of madness on the way out. April could start with a few snowflakes on Wednesday morning. I wish I could type April Fools! after what I just said, but it’s possible. We’ll have to keep an eye on it.

Thursday will be a chilly day, with temperatures going from the 30s in the morning, struggling to get in the 40s for highs, even with some late day sunshine and falling into the low to mid-20s overnight. Frost is definitely likely Friday morning.

Fortunately, I do have some good news to wrap up this forecast discussion. Two of the most magical words in the English language come into play for the end of the week, the weekend and the first of next week: High Pressure. That means lots of sunshine. Highs will be around 50 on Friday, the 60s both weekend days, including Easter Sunday, and back into the 70s by Monday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.