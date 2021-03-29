Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free

Advertisement

Vaccination cards can be laminated at stores nationwide.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT
(CNN) – Right now, a piece of paper is all the proof you have that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s why Staples and Office Depot are helping to keep those vaccination cards safe by laminating them for free.

Staples says the service is available at all locations. No end date has been set.

The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations until July 25.

You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to get the free lamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests you take a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.

