Southwestern wins 12th Region title, punches ticket to Rupp Arena

(WYMT) - Southwestern beat Mercer County 62-56 to win the girls’ 12th Region championship. This is the Warriors’ second region title in the last three years.

Alexa Smiddy finished with a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists and Marissa Loveless also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Southwestern wins the girls 12th Region Championship!!!! @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/mOGDC7MTWS — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) March 28, 2021

Southwestern will play the winner of the 8th Region in the first round of the Girls’ Sweet 16.

