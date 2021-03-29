Southwestern wins 12th Region title, punches ticket to Rupp Arena
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Southwestern beat Mercer County 62-56 to win the girls’ 12th Region championship. This is the Warriors’ second region title in the last three years.
Alexa Smiddy finished with a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists and Marissa Loveless also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Southwestern will play the winner of the 8th Region in the first round of the Girls’ Sweet 16.
