Advertisement

Southwestern wins 12th Region title, punches ticket to Rupp Arena

Southwestern wins second region title in three years
Southwestern wins second region title in three years(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Southwestern beat Mercer County 62-56 to win the girls’ 12th Region championship. This is the Warriors’ second region title in the last three years.

Alexa Smiddy finished with a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists and Marissa Loveless also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Southwestern will play the winner of the 8th Region in the first round of the Girls’ Sweet 16.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox Central wins 13th region title
Back to back to back: Knox Central makes history, wins 13th Region title three years in a row
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Police: Woman hospitalized after driving into North Fork of Kentucky River
gavel
Pikeville lawyer charged with stealing from victim’s children
(Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Highway 421 partially closed due to flooding in Southwest Virginia
WYMT Flood
PHOTOS: flooding hits the mountain Sunday morning

Latest News

Terrence Clarke and Jacob Toppin.
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin confirms he will return for 2021-22 season
KHSAA Basketball
Scores from Saturday’s region action
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - March 27th, 2021
Paintsville poses after winning the boys' 15th Region title over Johnson Central
Jaxon Watts’ game-winner gives Paintsville its first 15th Region title since 2008