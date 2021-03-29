Advertisement

Southeastern Kentucky hit hard by flooding again after heavy weekend rain

By Adam Burniston
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Southeastern Kentucky has once again been hit hard by flooding.

After this weekend’s storms brought flash flooding across much of southern and southeastern Kentucky, many areas along the Cumberland River are still dealing with residual flooding.

Heavy rain and storms dumped upwards of three to five inches of rain across the region. The Cumberland River quickly rose into its moderate flood stage and is currently leveling out just below 31 feet.

Floodwaters have completely cut off many low-lying areas and even the football field for the University of the Cumberlands sits under water.

According to Emergency Management, all of this flooding led to several issues where rescue squads had to be involved.

“We had multiple cars drive in the water, we had to rescue four people at least from their cars. Had to rescue three people out of their homes this morning. We’re probably going to do another one,” said Danny Moses, Whitley County Emergency Management.

Now, while the Cumberland River is currently cresting here in Williamsburg, the river forecast shows that it’s not expected to get below its moderate flood stage of 27 and a half feet until likely after Wednesday when we have another chance of rain back into the forecast.

“There’s a lot of homes in low-lying areas. Most people get out some can’t, and that’s when we go in and help them out,” Moses said.

But, as Whitley County waits for the water to recede and roads to open back up, Moses wants to warn drivers to follow road closure signs until they give the all-clear.

“This water will fool you how deep it is” Moses said. “You can’t look at the mailboxes and so forth. It doesn’t take much to get inside your car.”

Moses says this is the worst flooding that has been in Whitley County since February 2020.

