Road to Rupp: North Laurel takes on South Laurel for the girls 13th Region Championship

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the girls’ 13th Region championship game Monday night, it is a cross-county battle between the Lady Jaguars of North Laurel vs. the Lady Cardinals of South Laurel at the Corbin Arena.

North Laurel beat Harlan County 65-38 in the 13th region girls semifinals on Saturday, to punch their ticket to the championship game. Hailee Valentine led the Jaguars with 23 points, Bella Sizemore followed with 10.

The defending 13th region champions, the South Laurel Cardinals beat Bell County 65-62 Saturday to make another appearance in the championship game. Rachel Presley the Cardinals with 21 points, Regan Jones had 19 and Kylie Clem had 13.

You can watch the final game of the tournament on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.