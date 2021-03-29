Advertisement

Road to Rupp: North Laurel takes on South Laurel for the girls 13th Region Championship

WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the 13th Region Boys and Girls...
WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the 13th Region Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament March 22nd-29th at the Corbin Arena.(WYMT)
By WYMT Sports Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the girls’ 13th Region championship game Monday night, it is a cross-county battle between the Lady Jaguars of North Laurel vs. the Lady Cardinals of South Laurel at the Corbin Arena.

North Laurel beat Harlan County 65-38 in the 13th region girls semifinals on Saturday, to punch their ticket to the championship game. Hailee Valentine led the Jaguars with 23 points, Bella Sizemore followed with 10.

The defending 13th region champions, the South Laurel Cardinals beat Bell County 65-62 Saturday to make another appearance in the championship game. Rachel Presley the Cardinals with 21 points, Regan Jones had 19 and Kylie Clem had 13.

You can watch the final game of the tournament on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Highway 421 partially closed due to flooding in Southwest Virginia
WYMT Flood
PHOTOS: flooding hits the mountain Sunday morning
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Power being restored across the mountains following weekend flooding
Radar estimated observed 24-hour rainfall totals ending Sunday, March 28 at 8:17 a.m. Some...
Overnight rain brings flooding to the mountains, Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Officials blocked off Downtown Hazard on Sunday as floodwater continued to rise along the North...
Police: Downtown Hazard to close as floodwaters continue to rise

Latest News

Southwestern wins second region title in three years
Southwestern wins 12th Region title, punches ticket to Rupp Arena
The team added several health and safety protocols, additional areas inside the stadium, and...
Reds fans expected to see changes at Great American Ball Park this season
Terrence Clarke and Jacob Toppin.
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin confirms he will return for 2021-22 season
KHSAA Basketball
Scores from Saturday’s region action