Proceeds of April 3rd concert in Beattyville to help flood victims

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - April 3rd, a concert will be held in Beattyville to help flood victims.

The Downtown Beattyville Alliance and the Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Commission are planning a benefit concert. The concert will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. town square on Main Street in Beattyville.

You can either bring camping chairs to watch in person or experience the concert through Facebook live.

Various local Beattyville and Lee County artists will play throughout the afternoon and evening.

This is a donation-based event. Proceeds will go towards the Love Local Small Business Flood Relief fund.

Another portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Lee County Flood Victim relief fund.

Beattyville concert (Beattyville concert)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.