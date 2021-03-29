Advertisement

Proceeds of April 3rd concert in Beattyville to help flood victims

The City of Beattyville experienced severe flooding following heavy rain Sunday night into...
The City of Beattyville experienced severe flooding following heavy rain Sunday night into Monday morning.(Donnie Benton)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - April 3rd, a concert will be held in Beattyville to help flood victims.

The Downtown Beattyville Alliance and the Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Commission are planning a benefit concert. The concert will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. town square on Main Street in Beattyville.

You can either bring camping chairs to watch in person or experience the concert through Facebook live.

Various local Beattyville and Lee County artists will play throughout the afternoon and evening.

This is a donation-based event. Proceeds will go towards the Love Local Small Business Flood Relief fund.

Another portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Lee County Flood Victim relief fund.

Beattyville concert
Beattyville concert(Beattyville concert)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Highway 421 partially closed due to flooding in Southwest Virginia
WYMT Flood
PHOTOS: flooding hits the mountain Sunday morning
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Power being restored across the mountains following weekend flooding
Radar estimated observed 24-hour rainfall totals ending Sunday, March 28 at 8:17 a.m. Some...
Overnight rain brings flooding to the mountains, Severe Weather Alert Day continues
car crash
One dead after crash in Pike County

Latest News

I-75 bridges undergoing roadwork Tuesday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear holds Monday COVID-19 news conference
The Stables at Creekside Glen clean up
“Community is so vital right now”: Clean-up efforts begin at the Stables at Creekside Glen following flooding
Gavel
Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law