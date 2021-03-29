Advertisement

Pro-reform gun owner says he wants to see more background checks and restrictions

By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A pro-reform gun owner says he wants to see more background checks and restrictions.

Former Bowling Green citizen Matt Robeson says he comes from a gun-owning family and is open to Biden’s proposed reform. This could include banning assault rifles and stricter background checks.

Following the mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and Atlanta, Georgia, lawmakers are meeting about possible gun reform legislation.

Robeson says guns that are sold or traded privately in Kentucky don’t require background checks.

“The fact that gun owners seem to resist any of even slightest indication of a background check being a federal requirement, to me, that’s extremist,” Robeson explains expressively.

He also adds an untrained shooter may hurt themself or someone else by accident.

”Everybody thinks that when they’re in that scenario, they would respond a certain way, but when you’re full of adrenaline and you’re in a life or death situation, you’re in a combat scenario--which most people have never been in if they haven’t been law enforcement or military--all of your motor control, all of your decision-making skills, they go out the window,” Robeson says.

President Biden called for a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

According to Gun Violence Archive, from 2019 to 2020 there were 194 mass shootings (four or more people shot). Compared to the year before, 2018 to 2019, there were only 81. However, the reason for the uptick is unclear.

