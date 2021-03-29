Advertisement

Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin,...
A police officer walks away from a home where at least two people were found dead in Baldwin, Md., on Sunday, March 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) – Police say a man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself.

Baltimore County police say 27-year-old Joshua Green killed two people and wounded a third at a Royal Farms store in Essex.

Detectives say he left the store and set his apartment on fire. His body was found outside the complex with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His parents were then found shot and killed in their home.

Police say all three shootings are connected and detectives aren’t looking for any additional suspects.

