People in Harlan County dealing with recent flooding

Officials encourage community members to refrain from unnecessary travel.
Officials encourage community members to refrain from unnecessary travel.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As flooding made its way across Eastern Kentucky Sunday, community members in Harlan County were left dealing with rapidly rising waters.

“At one point, the river behind us here, the poor fork that leads into the heads of the Cumberland River, was rising about three feet per hour,” Dan Mosley said.

As the water continued to rise, it eventually made its way to nearby homes.

“I looked out my window and I seen I had about two to three foot of water in my water,” Whitney Chadwick said.

Chadwick was stuck as she attempted to head to work in the morning

“I had to figure out something about work and I had to figure out how to get my cars out of the yard because I have a little Malibu and the water was already over into the floorboard of the Malibu,” Chadwick said.

She finally received help from her husband in the early afternoon.

“My husband actually was the one that had to move the Malibu out of the yard because the way he had to move it, the water was still pushing the car around the yard, so he had a rough time this morning getting it out,” Chadwick said.

Mosley encouraged those in the community to stay home if at all possible.

“Do not travel through a flooded roadway for any reason, we’ve already had to have a couple of water rescues here earlier today, so, it’s just so unnecessary to drive through that,” Mosley said. “You don’t know if the road is even there.”

