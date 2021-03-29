Parents have mixed opinions on getting their teens vaccinated

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Now that Kentucky’s opened COVID-19 vaccination to 16 and up, many high schoolers are taking advantage. 13 News reached out to families in the area through Facebook about making the decision to get their minors vaccinated.

Mother and daughter Sandra and Hannah Gill are elated because they’ve both been vaccinated. Hannah is 17, a senior in high school at Bowling Green High and a part of the latest COVID-19 vaccine phase.

“We’ve joked about it that now it’s like a right of passage,” Sandra says with a chuckle.

The family decided the vaccine was the right fit for both of them. Hannah has asthma and her mom’s a substitute teacher.

“It’s put me at a higher risk of covid and especially with going to school at Bowling Green where the majority of the students are in person every day,” Hannah explains.

The senior didn’t need a push from her mom. She couldn’t wait for her chance to get vaccinated, even telling her how jealous she was of another vaccinated student.

“I know one girl that had to leave her classes early and she’s like I’m getting my first COVID shot. This is the second-best day of my life and the first best day will be when I get my second one,” Hannah tells the story of her classmate.

“I think it’s reassuring that the students are wanting to get vaccinated, like with her texting me, well, my friend got vaccinated this weekend. When am I going to get vaccinated?” Sandra says about her daughter.

However, not all parents have felt the same for their kids. 13 News asked viewers about getting their high schoolers vaccinated.

Now that the vaccine is open to 16+, has your high schooler(s) been vaccinated? Posted by WBKO Television on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Many said no, they would not do so. One viewer stated, “No, my children are not lab rats.” A few said they needed to see more research. Vaccine testing is underway for children under 16.

13 News also reached out to several families who have chosen not to get vaccinated about doing an interview. All declined to interview.

