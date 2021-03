HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd Barnes III is a WYMT Mountain Student Achiever.

Floyd is a senior at Harlan High School where he has a 4.0 GPA.

He is a varsity basketball player, an honor roll student and received a Future Business Leaders of America award.

Floyd has also had perfect attendance from kindergarten until now.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.