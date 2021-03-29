Advertisement

More than 3.5 million vaccines administered across Virginia | 14.7% of state fully vaccinated

FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By WWBT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of March 28th, at least 2,337,858 people in Virginia have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, with 1,253,021 people being fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Progress on vaccine administration in Virginia is contingent on a steady, predictable supply of doses available to hospitals and other health care providers participating in the vaccination effort,” VDH said.

The health department stated the additional doses will be prioritized for mass vaccination clinics across the state.

As of March 28th, there have been 3,505,656 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered since the first vaccine shipments arrived in the state. The average dose administered each day is 57,844.

In total, 3,839,985 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.

VDH said federal officials have indicated that the state can expect to receive about 100,000 doses per week for the foreseeable future.

With the allocation amount being split among hospitals, health districts, pharmacies and more across the state, it limits the number of shots that can be given each week.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

