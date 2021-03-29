Advertisement

London records zero daily deaths from COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – London on Monday recorded zero daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in over six months.

Official data shows no register of deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the region.

The last daily record of zero deaths in London was on Sept. 14.

The news comes as England’s stay-at-home order was lifted Monday and COVID-19 restrictions are eased, allowing two households or groups of up to six people to meet outdoors.

London’s highest number of daily deaths was recorded last April with a peak of 231 in one day.

The region also surpassed 200 daily deaths in January as England was hit by another wave of cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Highway 421 partially closed due to flooding in Southwest Virginia
WYMT Flood
PHOTOS: flooding hits the mountain Sunday morning
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Power being restored across the mountains following weekend flooding
Radar estimated observed 24-hour rainfall totals ending Sunday, March 28 at 8:17 a.m. Some...
Overnight rain brings flooding to the mountains, Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Officials blocked off Downtown Hazard on Sunday as floodwater continued to rise along the North...
Police: Downtown Hazard to close as floodwaters continue to rise

Latest News

Congress tries to help still struggling restaurant industry
Congress tries to help still struggling restaurant industry
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and...
WHO report: COVID likely first jumped into humans from animals
Photo: Breaks Interstate Park
Gov. Beshear announces grants to several Eastern Kentucky parks to help improve outdoor space
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study