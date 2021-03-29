Local counties resort to teamwork with a focus on adventure tourism

FLOYD COUNTY/KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new project is underway in Floyd and Knott counties as officials plan for the future of the region’s tourism opportunities.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said the county is working with Knott County to complete the groundwork for a potential resort.

“If we can get the study completed, we’re going to try to attract a resort to this area,” Williams said. “We feel that that could be the anchor for our tourism.”

With $100,000 in grant funding from the Department for Local Government, the counties are planning to complete a study in Floyd and Knott County to find the ideal place and information to locate a new destination resort in the area.

The resort would be used as a hub to house visitors who are traveling for the adventure tourism opportunities available in the communities.

“I think the future is bright for Eastern Kentucky,” said Williams. “We got two parallel paths that we’re going down right now. One of them is economic development and the other is tourism.”

From hiking to boating, Williams said the space would highlight the different adventures and natural resources that make the area worth visiting.

“And that’s what we need to be building our future on,” Williams said.

The planning is in its early stages.

