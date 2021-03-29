Letcher County hit hard by Sunday morning flooding

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Kentuckians build back after recent flooding, those efforts are slowing down as parts of Eastern Kentucky face flooding again.

“Today is a mirror image of what happened March 1st especially in this situation right here on Kingdom Come Creek. The approach of the bridge ... the water has got up to a point that it has went behind the bridge abutment and washed it out,” said Deputy Judge Executive and Letcher County Road Supervisor Jason Back.

Impacted are those live on the other side of the bridge, who have to wait.

“We have a plan to fix it but it’s going to take some low water to fix it so the only thing we can do at this point is to add class three channel lining and build it up and stabilize it to allow access to the folks,” he said.

Letcher County Native Jeff Potter says he did not expect the heavy rain to cause flooding, like in the past.

“This morning between the hours of 5 and 7 o’clock the water ...it stormed most of the night. I didn’t really realize it was going to get this bad and then boom, there it was. The water really...it rose high,” he said.

Potter says people in his community are left wondering their next move.

“Ah here we go again. That’s what most people said... was oh no, not again. I saw that a lot out of a lot of people. Not again,” he said.

Back says people should remain safe and try to stay positive during this time.

“We are in mother nature’s mercy. Everybody just needs to stay put, if possible until this flood water recedes and I promise the state and the counties are working as fast as we can to get these roads open back up,” he said.

For people that need assistance, Back says they can call the county judge’s office at 606-633-2129.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.