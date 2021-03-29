Kentucky Senate, House override key education bills Gov. Beshear vetoed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers were greeted Monday with demonstrators for and against key education bills at the State Capitol.

It comes as the legislature is in its next to last day to consider gubernatorial vetoes or pass new laws.

After gaveling in at high noon, the state House and Senate moved quickly to override nearly 30 bills Governor Andy Beshear vetoed.

One of the veto overrides was a controversial school choice bill.

“Every child is unique. They have unique learning needs. Parents know that. It’s not one size fits all,” said Andrew Vandiver with Ed Choice Kentucky.

Seen by their signature yellow scarfs, Ed Choice supports House Bill 563, which barely passed the House then vetoed by the governor.

The bill sets up more options for parents to switch districts, possibly even using a tax credit to help them attend private schools.

But opponents argue it takes money meant for public schools and other needs.

“That doesn’t come out of education funds. That comes out from the general fund. $25 million less and that’s the first year,” said Ivonne Rovira with Save Our Schools Kentucky.

The House also overrode the veto of House Bill 258, which sets up a new retirement system for teachers hired after January of next year. It changes how long teachers have to work before they can draw retirement.

“It was considered a mistake when it went from 30 years to 27 years. All we have done is replace that. The 2 extra years does not mean a teacher has to work 2 extra years, it simply means they can’t get full retirement benefits until they reach age 57,” said Rep. Ed Massey, R- Hebron.

Another development on the education front -- a group of teachers formed a new public employee union called Kentucky 120 United AFT. It was organized from a movement started three years ago when the teacher groups were upset when a new retirement plan was tacked onto a sewage bill in the closing days of that year’s legislature.

The House also changed some of their rules Monday to limit debate on vetoed bills to 10 minutes. It came after numerous Democrats rose to speak against some of the vetoes being overridden.

