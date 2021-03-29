Kellogg’s cereal straws are returning to stores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Kellogg’s edible straws are returning!!

If you grew up in the ’90s, there’s a pretty good chance that you drank milk through a Cereal Straw at some point.

The Kellogg’s treat was so popular with ’90s kids, in fact, that a petition began circulating, along with pleas on social media, in an effort to bring back the Cereal Straws after they’d been off the market for 12 years.

A Kellogg’s representative announced that Cereal Straws will begin hitting store shelves again this October in two flavors, Froot Loops and Cocoa Krispies. The straws will be sold in 5-count packs for $1, 18-count packs for $3 and 24-count packs for $5.

