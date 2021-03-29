Advertisement

Kellogg’s cereal straws are returning to stores

A tasty part of your childhood is returning!
Kellogg's cereal straws
Kellogg's cereal straws(Kellogg's)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Kellogg’s edible straws are returning!!

If you grew up in the ’90s, there’s a pretty good chance that you drank milk through a Cereal Straw at some point.

The Kellogg’s treat was so popular with ’90s kids, in fact, that a petition began circulating, along with pleas on social media, in an effort to bring back the Cereal Straws after they’d been off the market for 12 years.

A Kellogg’s representative announced that Cereal Straws will begin hitting store shelves again this October in two flavors, Froot Loops and Cocoa Krispies. The straws will be sold in 5-count packs for $1, 18-count packs for $3 and 24-count packs for $5.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Highway 421 partially closed due to flooding in Southwest Virginia
WYMT Flood
PHOTOS: flooding hits the mountain Sunday morning
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Power being restored across the mountains following weekend flooding
Radar estimated observed 24-hour rainfall totals ending Sunday, March 28 at 8:17 a.m. Some...
Overnight rain brings flooding to the mountains, Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Officials blocked off Downtown Hazard on Sunday as floodwater continued to rise along the North...
Police: Downtown Hazard to close as floodwaters continue to rise

Latest News

Va. Gov. Northam signs bills to address food insecurity, broadband access
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
More than 3.5 million vaccines administered across Virginia | 14.7% of state fully vaccinated
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunny skies, drier weather on the way for the first part of the week
Pro-reform gun owner says he wants to see more background checks and restrictions
Pro-reform gun owner says he wants to see more background checks and restrictions
Parents have mixed opinions on getting their teens vaccinated
Parents have mixed opinions on getting their teens vaccinated