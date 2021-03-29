“It’s a mess.” Campbell Co. residents react to flooding outside and inside homes

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The flooding was one of the craziest sights people in Campbell County said they’d ever seen.

After five to seven inches of rainfall Sunday, people started cleaning up after the severe flooding.

“It’s a mess,” said Marshall Bolton.

Roads across Campbell County were covered in water or mud early Sunday afternoon.

“This is the highest I’ve ever seen,” said Bolton describing Stinking Creek.

One car stalled out after trying to go through high waters. A field in the Pioneer community transformed into a lake.

Flooding in Pioneer, TN. This is Campbell County area. Sun’s out now, but water is still rushing in the drainage area. These photos don’t do justice if how widespread the flooding is. @wvlt @WVLTWeather pic.twitter.com/VCkQRT7z8N — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) March 28, 2021

One of LaFollette’s parks was still drying out hours after the rain ended.

This is a park in LaFollette, TN. The running path has spots of standing water along with grassy areas near the playground. @wvlt @WVLTWeather pic.twitter.com/rt4MsEIPv2 — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) March 28, 2021

The damage extended from the outside to the inside.

WATCH and LISTEN: This is a woman’s home in LaFollette, in Campbell County. She says she’s lived here since 1990 and whenever there’s a heavy rain, her basement floods. That hose is draining the basement now. @wvlt @WVLTWeather pic.twitter.com/Lj4BXH5ea0 — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) March 28, 2021

“Just gets aggravating....aggravating,” said Danny Vincent.

He and his girlfriend, Judy Sexton, adore their LaFollette home.

Sexton said, “We love the little house. We fell in love with it when we first saw it.”

But this was the second time their basement flooded.

“Have to start drying out again,” said Vincent.

“It’s a mess and we worry about mold,” Sexton chimed in.

They used a sump pump to drain the water. Earlier these folks said it was about six inches of water on their basement floor.

First photo: this morning at Judy Sexton and Danny Vincent’s basement at their LaFollette home, versus early afternoon. More on what their experiencing during this “aggravating” time tonight at 10 and 11 on @wvlt @WVLTWeather pic.twitter.com/gsNiZGahCN — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) March 28, 2021

“It’s aggravating and frustrating,” said Sexton.

The foundation was a little bit like quick sand in one part of the gravel floor.

“I just wish it wouldn’t flood,” laughed Vincent.

The water came in from the ground and absorbed like a sponge. But this couple realized they could have it worse.

“We sympathize with everybody that’s going through this. There’s several people that has showed already or even communicated with me on Facebook their basement has flooded. It’s just terrible,” explained Sexton.

They’re all hoping for sunnier days ahead.

