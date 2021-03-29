Advertisement

I-75 bridges undergoing roadwork Tuesday

(ap newsroom)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On March 30, some bridges along I-75 in Whitley County will close due to roadwork.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says north of the state line at mile point 2.5 and the bridges across the Cumberland River just south of exit 15 will undergo roadwork.

Roadwork will begin on the southbound bridge at mile point 2.5 around 9 a.m. Repairs are expected to take an hour.

Then the Cumberland River Bridges will receive repairs. Work will be conducted on the northbound lanes around 11 a.m. lasting about an hour. Afterward, the southbound lanes will undergo repairs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

KYTC officials say that while work is being conducted on a particular bridge, the right-hand lane will be closed.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Highway 421 partially closed due to flooding in Southwest Virginia
WYMT Flood
PHOTOS: flooding hits the mountain Sunday morning
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Power being restored across the mountains following weekend flooding
Radar estimated observed 24-hour rainfall totals ending Sunday, March 28 at 8:17 a.m. Some...
Overnight rain brings flooding to the mountains, Severe Weather Alert Day continues
car crash
One dead after crash in Pike County

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear holds Monday COVID-19 news conference
The City of Beattyville experienced severe flooding following heavy rain Sunday night into...
Proceeds of April 3rd concert in Beattyville to help flood victims
The Stables at Creekside Glen clean up
“Community is so vital right now”: Clean-up efforts begin at the Stables at Creekside Glen following flooding
Gavel
Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law