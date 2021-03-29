I-75 bridges undergoing roadwork Tuesday

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On March 30, some bridges along I-75 in Whitley County will close due to roadwork.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says north of the state line at mile point 2.5 and the bridges across the Cumberland River just south of exit 15 will undergo roadwork.

Roadwork will begin on the southbound bridge at mile point 2.5 around 9 a.m. Repairs are expected to take an hour.

Then the Cumberland River Bridges will receive repairs. Work will be conducted on the northbound lanes around 11 a.m. lasting about an hour. Afterward, the southbound lanes will undergo repairs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

KYTC officials say that while work is being conducted on a particular bridge, the right-hand lane will be closed.

