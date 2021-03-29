Gov. Beshear announces grants to several Eastern Kentucky parks to help improve outdoor space

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear selected 41 projects to receive funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Monday morning. The funding, totaling $4.3 million, will help these selected projects to upgrade parks and recreational spaces across Kentucky.

“Parks and recreation spaces are an important part of every Kentucky community,” said Gov. Beshear. “They provide safe spaces for exercise, community-building and leisure, which are all important factors in ensuring Kentuckians are healthy and happy.”

Here is a list of locations in Eastern Kentucky that will be receiving the grant and what project the money will be spent on:

Barbourville: Barbourville will use $27,304 for splash pad improvements – a bucket dump water attraction and an area to sunbathe.

Burnside: Burnside will use $106,553 to construct a trail with a view of Lake Cumberland along Highway 2295. The project also includes adding signage, benches, trash receptacles and lighting along the trail.

Hazard: Hazard will use $54,230 to construct a permanent stage complete with an ADA accessible ramp with railing. The project also includes lighting installation, seating repairs at the amphitheater and construction of a concrete pad for the dumpster.

London: London will use $99,995 to purchase ADA accessible playground equipment and a sensory maze at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park.

Middlesboro: Middlesboro will use $119,101 to remove and replace five outdated play structures with new ADA accessible structures and install poured-in-place rubber surfacing.

Ravenna: Ravenna will use $81,575 to resurface two basketball courts, convert one of the courts into an outdoor gym and exercise area with shade covers and a safety surface. They also plan to construct a butterfly garden, add ADA accessible playground equipment, new bike racks, landscaping, lighting, trees and repair existing water fountains.

Floyd County: Floyd County will use $44,071 to build a community shelter with picnic tables, add an ADA accessible playground and construct a sidewalk connecting the parking lot to the shelter, buildings and playground.

Menifee County: Menifee County will use $170,000 to install a new scoreboard and upgrade the light fixtures on the high school athletic field to meet Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) standards.

Morgan County: Morgan County will use $250,000 for the construction of a splash pad, community amphitheater and sidewalks to connect the Morgan County Wellness and Youth Center parking lot to the park facilities. They also plan to add new signage.

LWCF is a federal program designed to protect important natural areas, help local communities acquire land for outdoor recreation spaces and to develop or renovate public, outdoor recreation spaces such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playfields, swimming, boating or fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and passive parks.

To receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government (DLG), selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.

