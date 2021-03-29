Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road extend 2021 cookie selling season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road usually finish their cookie-selling season by the end of March, but due to a winter full of challenges from the ongoing pandemic to ice and flooding, they’re extending that season until April 11th.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road: Developing courage, confidence, and character to girls across the Commonwealth.

“I mean I know that you know we have our first female president within girl scouts now so we have to make sure she has the skills to do the job when she gets there, right?” says director of communications Heleigh McGraw.

McGraw says girl scout cookie sales are a way to develop these skills. Funds from purchases stay local to bring programming, training, and education opportunities to girls in the organization. But, the pandemic made these sales more difficult.

“Once of the key financial skills that girls learn through the cookie sales is people skills and how are you going to gain people skills if you can’t interact with your customers so that’s something that we’ve really had to think of, but we’ve been able to adapt,” McGraw says.

Some adaptations include more online orders, porch drop-offs, and an enhanced digital cookie system. McGraw says some girls have been able to continue booth sales, but those too were impacted due to the ice storm and historic flooding. Now, the organization is in a deficit, with over 31,000 boxes left to sell. McGraw says they’re having a longer selling season this year, going through April 11th.

All to provide even more opportunities.

“You know all of these things that can be applied later in life so that they are our leaders,” McGraw says.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road have a cookie finder where you can type in your zip code and find places to purchase cookies nearby. You can check that out here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.