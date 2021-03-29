Following rain showers, residents deal with flooding

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- First responders blocked State Route 7 in the Wayland area as flood waters covered the road.

The flooding happening close to the Marathon gas station near City Hall.

Flood waters made their way into several homes and even fully flooded some side roads in the area.

Route 7 was blocked throughout the afternoon.

Residents deal with flood waters inside their homes in Wayland, Ky. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

Neighbors say the water came from out of nowhere.

“(When) we went to bed yesterday, we didn’t expect (it),” said Mary McKinney. “(The) creek wasn’t out of the bank or nothing. Then you wake up to this? It’s a pain.”

Flood waters made their way into homes in Wayland, Ky. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

While many neighbors were upset about the flood, others said it brings out the best in the community.

“Most people help each other when you have a flood here,” said. Willie Bentley. “We’ve always teamed up and tried to help each other. Hillbillies is kind of used to the bad things so we adapt to it real fast. We always bounce back.”

