Senator Mitch McConnell visits Hazard to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts and relief bills

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) visited the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Hazard Clinic in Perry County Monday afternoon.

Senator McConnell discussed Kentucky’s vaccine distribution efforts and the multiple bipartisan COVID-19 relief bills passed last year that are now law.

You can watch the livestream here:

Last year, Senator McConnell led the Senate to pass five bipartisan rescue packages allocating almost $48 billion for the development of vaccines and treatments through Operation Warp Speed.

The targeted relief bill Senator McConnell negotiated last December devoted $8.75 billion specifically to distribute vaccinations. In January alone, Kentucky received almost $87 million in federal funding to help the state administer vaccine shots.

Since last May, Senator McConnell has visited more than 30 Kentucky healthcare facilities to personally thank healthcare heroes and discuss the $13 billion impact the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is making on Kentucky.

