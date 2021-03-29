Advertisement

Senator Mitch McConnell visits Hazard to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts and relief bills

Senator McConnel plans to discuss Kentucky’s vaccine distribution efforts and the multiple bipartisan COVID-19 relief bills passed last year that are now law.
Senator Mitch MConnell visits ARH clinic in Hazard KY
Senator Mitch MConnell visits ARH clinic in Hazard KY(WYMT)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) visited the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Hazard Clinic in Perry County Monday afternoon.

Senator McConnell discussed Kentucky’s vaccine distribution efforts and the multiple bipartisan COVID-19 relief bills passed last year that are now law.

You can watch the livestream here:

Last year, Senator McConnell led the Senate to pass five bipartisan rescue packages allocating almost $48 billion for the development of vaccines and treatments through Operation Warp Speed.

The targeted relief bill Senator McConnell negotiated last December devoted $8.75 billion specifically to distribute vaccinations. In January alone, Kentucky received almost $87 million in federal funding to help the state administer vaccine shots.

Since last May, Senator McConnell has visited more than 30 Kentucky healthcare facilities to personally thank healthcare heroes and discuss the $13 billion impact the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is making on Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Highway 421 partially closed due to flooding in Southwest Virginia
WYMT Flood
PHOTOS: flooding hits the mountain Sunday morning
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Power being restored across the mountains following weekend flooding
Radar estimated observed 24-hour rainfall totals ending Sunday, March 28 at 8:17 a.m. Some...
Overnight rain brings flooding to the mountains, Severe Weather Alert Day continues
Officials blocked off Downtown Hazard on Sunday as floodwater continued to rise along the North...
Police: Downtown Hazard to close as floodwaters continue to rise

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Warming up before a cold front arrives Wednesday
FILE
Fatal car crash closes Mountain Parkway in Morgan County
Photo: Breaks Interstate Park
Gov. Beshear announces grants to several Eastern Kentucky parks to help improve outdoor space
car crash
One dead after crash in Pike County