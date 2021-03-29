Advertisement

Crash involving Deputy reported on I-64

(WJHG/WECP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash along I-64 in Carter County has been reported Sunday afternoon.

According to dispatchers that crash involves a Carter County Deputy and is near Grayson, Kentucky.

Details surrounding what happened are very limited at this time.

Carter County Dispatchers tell WSAZ there have been reports of injures, their extent is unknown as of right now.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking back for the latest information.

