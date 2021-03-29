Crash involving Deputy reported on I-64

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash along I-64 in Carter County has been reported Sunday afternoon.

According to dispatchers that crash involves a Carter County Deputy and is near Grayson, Kentucky.

Details surrounding what happened are very limited at this time.

Carter County Dispatchers tell WSAZ there have been reports of injures, their extent is unknown as of right now.

