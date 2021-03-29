Advertisement

Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law

Gavel
Gavel(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from Kentucky’s attorney general, who wants to be allowed to defend a restriction on abortion rights that lower courts had struck down.

The underlying issue in the case, to be heard in the fall, is a blocked Kentucky law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy.

But the issue before the court is whether Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron can intervene in the case, after rulings from a trial court and appellate panel and Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to drop the case.

