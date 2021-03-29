“Community is so vital right now”: Clean-up efforts begin at the Stables at Creekside Glen following flooding

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With heavy rain recently hitting Appalachia, several counties were just beginning to pick up the pieces after February’s flooding.

“Me and my wife came out at about 3:30 in the morning, started moving equipment ... moving it to higher ground just in case and stayed out most of the night and the river kept rising of course,” said Co-Director of the Shekinah Village and Team Leader at the Glen Chad Morgan.

This reality left many Eastern Kentuckians speechless and disappointed as flooding hit the region once again.

“Oh no, not again. This has become way too normal for us and you just never know is it going to be a flood that takes out all of the fences or is it just a flood that is more debris or mud,” said Co-Director of Shekinah Village and Team Leader at the Glen Stephanie Morgan.

Helping at the Stables of Creekside Glen are staff members and middle schoolers from Graceland Student Ministry. The ministry is based out of Indiana.

“Right now, we’ve had a couple of fences that are messed up which is not as bad as some of the past floods. We got a lot of debris and all the fence rows. It’s a lot of debris there. That we’ll have to clean up and just a lot of mud, sand... just that kind of stuff,” said Chad.

While it will take time to rebuild the farm, Stephanie says she encourages everyone to help their neighbors.

“So where we are tied down having to get our facility back up and running... we could be out helping our community and our hearts hurt to see so many people who have lost ... vehicles houses. Some people have lost loved ones...it’s just hard to watch,” she said.

But Morgan says keeping a positive attitude is important, while also being there for each other.

“Community is so vital right now. I mean there’s so many much division all across our nation and it takes us all coming together as one. That’s the body of Christ. God has called us all together to be one and it’s so important for our community to come together as one,” said Chad.

Chad says he cannot thank his community enough for their support and anticipates the farm to be up and running soon.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.