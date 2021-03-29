Cleanup efforts underway in downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another round of flooding hit several parts of the region, communities start to clean up what is left behind.

Jerry Stacy, Perry County Emergency Management Director, says flooding impacted several areas in the county including downtown.

“We’ve had three weather events here within a month. Two of which will be most likely presidential declared disasters,” said Stacy. “You know we’ve got so many issues across the county as far as county roads go over these two or three issues. You know you just try to have to get the worst situations first.”

On Monday, Hazard firefighters started the cleanup process.

“We are cleaning up the streets and parking lots and our fire departments are just outstanding with that.”

Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards says the high waters impacted two new businesses in the area but their positivity carries them through.

“The two businesses that are in there now have been hit twice in the last month and you know it’s just heartbreaking,” said Richards. “Obviously it’s frustrating obviously it’s difficult and nothing they want to be dealing with on a regular basis of course but they’ve handled it incredibly well.”

You can still help the community impacted by flooding by donating to the Southeast Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

