City of Middlesboro continuing flood cleanup

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - After experiencing severe flooding on March 28th, Middlesboro officials are asking everyone to be patient while crews are hard at work cleaning up.

“When you see us out working, like right now we have fire departments spraying our sidewalks and when they see us working to give us room and to get over in another lane. Just be patient with us,” Middlesboro Street Superintendent Kevin Barnett said.

And for most businesses in Middlesboro, flooding is not an uncommon sight.

“Normally, it just goes around the bottom of our displays and it doesn’t get up on any of our actual boards but this year...there was just too much to move, you can’t move everything,” Buttery’s Floor Covering Shop manager Sheila Lynch said.

Shop Manager Sheila Lynch is having to get her business back in operation.

“I’ve had just about my whole crew over here today. All but about three of them have been working here in the store. We’ve got it done quicker it saves me a lot of time,” Lynch said.

Lynch adds that this year’s flood topped last year’s.

“The flooding in the front of the building came just up to our front door, so it just got a little bit in the store but this year, it went way past the store building and we got a good inch and a half in here, about 18 inches,” Lynch said.

Middlesboro Street Superintendent Kevin Barnett says he is thankful for the help his crews have received.

“The police department, fire department and our crews just working tirelessly to get this cleaned up and just want to thank them for all the help,” Barnett said.

Barnett says cleanup is estimated to take up to two weeks before completion. Lynch hopes to have her business up and running sometime this week.

