One dead after crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash in Pike County Sunday night.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police identified the victim as Connie Hatfield, 61, of Hardy.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Forest Hills Road in the Belfry community of Pike County.

Police said Hatfield was driving a 2015 Chrysler when her vehicle turned away from the roadway into an embankment.

Hatfield was pronounced dead at the Tug Valley ARH.

