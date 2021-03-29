One dead after crash in Pike County
Police release name of woman killed
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash in Pike County Sunday night.
Troopers with Kentucky State Police identified the victim as Connie Hatfield, 61, of Hardy.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Forest Hills Road in the Belfry community of Pike County.
Police said Hatfield was driving a 2015 Chrysler when her vehicle turned away from the roadway into an embankment.
Hatfield was pronounced dead at the Tug Valley ARH.
