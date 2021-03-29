Advertisement

One dead after crash in Pike County

Police release name of woman killed
car crash
car crash(WCAX)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash in Pike County Sunday night.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police identified the victim as Connie Hatfield, 61, of Hardy.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Forest Hills Road in the Belfry community of Pike County.

Police said Hatfield was driving a 2015 Chrysler when her vehicle turned away from the roadway into an embankment.

Hatfield was pronounced dead at the Tug Valley ARH.

