Water slowly recedes in Middlesboro following Sunday morning flood

Floodwater rose quickly Sunday morning along Cumberland Avenue. Photo Courtesy: City of...
Floodwater rose quickly Sunday morning along Cumberland Avenue. Photo Courtesy: City of Middlesboro Facebook page
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy rain overnight left major roads closed, cars submerged and water inside homes and businesses in Middlesboro Sunday morning.

Mayor Rick Nelson tells WYMT the flooding started around 5 a.m. and the water kept rising, covering much of Cumberland Avenue and shutting down busy U.S. 25E for a time.

Nelson said he knows of at least 25 homes that have been damaged. On the city’s Facebook page, he encouraged those will floodwater in their homes to reach out to the American Red Cross or Bell County Emergency Management.

Officials say while the water is starting to recede, several areas of the city are still flooded. They advise people to stay home for now.

