Advertisement

WATCH: WYMT team coverage of Sunday morning flooding

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some areas in the mountains, especially along the Kentucky-Tennessee border, saw nearly five inches of rain late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

This lead to several roads being closed as water ponded on roadways and caused creeks and streams to spill out of their banks.

You can watch our team coverage of Sunday’s flooding here:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox Central wins 13th region title
Back to back to back: Knox Central makes history, wins 13th Region title three years in a row
(Photo: Dakota Makres)
Police: Woman hospitalized after driving into North Fork of Kentucky River
gavel
Pikeville lawyer charged with stealing from victim’s children
(Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Highway 421 partially closed due to flooding in Southwest Virginia
The mandate is set to expire March 29.
Gov. Andy Beshear to extend Kentucky’s mask mandate

Latest News

Dry weather works in after Sunday morning flooding
WYMT Flood
PHOTOS: flooding hits the mountain Sunday morning
More flooding in Harlan this morning, this time along Highway 72 in the Catrons Creek/Elcomb...
Eastern Kentucky Flooding - 3/28/2021
Radar estimated observed 24-hour rainfall totals ending Sunday, March 28 at 8:17 a.m. Some...
Overnight rain brings flooding to the mountains, Severe Weather Alert Day continues