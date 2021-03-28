WATCH: WYMT team coverage of Sunday morning flooding
Published: Mar. 28, 2021
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some areas in the mountains, especially along the Kentucky-Tennessee border, saw nearly five inches of rain late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
This lead to several roads being closed as water ponded on roadways and caused creeks and streams to spill out of their banks.
You can watch our team coverage of Sunday’s flooding here:
